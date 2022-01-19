Skip to main content

General Hospital Scene Stealer Avery Pohl Tweets How She Manifested Role

General Hospital’s Avery Pohl (Esme) took to Twitter today to express her joy over being featured in a recent promo. She went on further to say she remembers, from a very young age, how she would stand in front of the television and say, “On the next...” and now, she’s featured “On the next General Hospital!"

Pohl’s Esme has been causing all kinds of trouble in Port Charles since her debut in August, 2021. Check out the tweet below to read Pohl’s full statement and to check out the promo in which she is featured!

