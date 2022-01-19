Jeopardy! Champ Amy Schneider, Today Among 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Award Nominees

Courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

GLAAD announced the nominees for its 33rd Annual Media Awards. Deadline is reporting that HBO/HBO Max and Netflix lead the pack with 19 and 17 nominees, respectively. In a continuing trend, streaming services earned the most nominees with a total of 63. Cable networks picked up 39 nominations, with broadcast networks trailing behind with 17.

Of note among the 30 categories is a nomination for Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider in the Special Recognition category, while Today snagged a nomination in the Outstanding Journalism Segment category for its work on HIV/AIDS: 40 Years Later.

The GLAAD Media Awards recognize media outlets for inclusive and equitable representation of the LGBTQ community.