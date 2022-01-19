Skip to main content

Jeopardy! Champ Amy Schneider, Today Among 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Award Nominees

Amy Schneider

GLAAD announced the nominees for its 33rd Annual Media Awards. Deadline is reporting that HBO/HBO Max and Netflix lead the pack with 19 and 17 nominees, respectively. In a continuing trend, streaming services earned the most nominees with a total of 63. Cable networks picked up 39 nominations, with broadcast networks trailing behind with 17. 

Of note among the 30 categories is a nomination for Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider in the Special Recognition category, while Today snagged a nomination in the Outstanding Journalism Segment category for its work on HIV/AIDS: 40 Years Later.

The GLAAD Media Awards recognize media outlets for inclusive and equitable representation of the LGBTQ community. 

