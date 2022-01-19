Natalie Morales on Today Exit: "I Knew The Talk Could Really Showcase My Personality"

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Natalie Morales has been a daytime TV staple for decades. Last year, she moved from Today to The Talk. Four months into her new gig, Morales opened up to People about why she made the change.

She noted:

I knew The Talk could really showcase my personality, but also that I knew I would have great chemistry with the other co-hosts, which I had at the Today show, of course, but living here in Los Angeles — this is the big game in town.

Morales previously served as West Coast anchor and correspondent for Today and Dateline. But working on The Talk has been years in the making. She remembered:

I guess it was like going back two years before the [COVID-19] pandemic, this was a possibility and I had said to my agent at the time, 'I really would love to see if I could find a way to come to The Talk, also do some CBS News and work with them in that way.' At that time, there was a full cast here, there wasn't a lot of room for movement yet. Then, of course, things change.

In 2021, co-hosts Elaine Welteroth and Sharon Osbourne exited The Talk. Morales' departure from NBC was announced Oct. 1, 2021, and she started at CBS on Oct. 11. She shared of her time on the show so far:

I knew that this was going to be a great opportunity to really revamp the show and bring it back to what it was meant to be at the beginning. This is a good, positive place. We're having fun, smart conversations that hopefully engage the audience at home.

For more on Morales joining the CBS chatfest and co-host Sheryl Underwood's insights, click here.