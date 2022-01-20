ABC/Heidi Gutman

If you miss an episode of Good Morning America, never fear! ABC News is turning a portion of the daytime program into audio, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Starting today, the first two hours of GMA will be available as a podcast.

On Feb. 9, ABC News will also launch an entertainment news podcast called Close Up with journalist Kelley Carter. The GMA podcast, Close Up, and Life Out Loud With LZ Granderson (whose second season kicks off today) will be available on a new GMA channel on Apple and other podcast platforms.

Listen to a teaser here.