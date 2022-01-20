Animated Classic Up Inspires Camryn Grimes' Engagement

Photo provided by CBS

The Young and the Restless' Camryn Grimes is off the market. Grimes got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Brock Powell, and it was all down with the theme from the movie Up.

People reports Grimes got engaged on January 7, which is her birthday. Grimes explains to the magazine she was clueless that the entire thing would take place and broke down how it happened. Grimes revealed:

It was my on my birthday, which I famously hate, and the day was hectic. All I knew was that there was a dinner that night and so I couldn't understand why Brock had me running around all day. We ended up running late for dinner and Brock said he had to stop at the house first, we pull up and he grabs our dog Riley and asks me to get out of the car and join him. He escorts me to the backyard which was lit with markets lights and candles and balloons everywhere! Then he got down on one knee and popped the question!

Why the theme from Up? Powell, a voiceover actor, explains:

There wasn't just a plan for the proposal, there was a whole theme to the animated movie Up from 2009. The movie deeply connected to both Cam and I, especially as two people who were deeply in love and unable to travel and see the world beyond their own house over the last couple years.

Aww. See the engagement photos here.