Skip to main content

Animated Classic Up Inspires Camryn Grimes' Engagement

Camryn Grimes

The Young and the RestlessCamryn Grimes is off the market. Grimes got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Brock Powell, and it was all down with the theme from the movie Up

People reports Grimes got engaged on January 7, which is her birthday. Grimes explains to the magazine she was clueless that the entire thing would take place and broke down how it happened. Grimes revealed:

It was my on my birthday, which I famously hate, and the day was hectic. All I knew was that there was a dinner that night and so I couldn't understand why Brock had me running around all day. We ended up running late for dinner and Brock said he had to stop at the house first, we pull up and he grabs our dog Riley and asks me to get out of the car and join him. He escorts me to the backyard which was lit with markets lights and candles and balloons everywhere! Then he got down on one knee and popped the question!

Recommended Articles

Why the theme from Up? Powell, a voiceover actor, explains:

There wasn't just a plan for the proposal, there was a whole theme to the animated movie Up from 2009. The movie deeply connected to both Cam and I, especially as two people who were deeply in love and unable to travel and see the world beyond their own house over the last couple years.

Aww. See the engagement photos here.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Camryn Grimes
The Young and the Restless

Camryn Grimes Discusses Y&R's Kidnapping Culprit

Aug 23, 2021
Comment
Camryn Grimes, Mishael Morgan
The Young and the Restless

Y&R's Camryn Grimes and Mishael Morgan to Take Over GC Buzz

May 7, 2020
Comment
bergman171810
Pop Confidential

Camryn Grimes Dishes 'Ghostly' Return to The Young and The Restless

Mar 18, 2015
Comment
SGG-006375
Pop Confidential

Camryn Grimes Back to The Young and the Restless

Mar 17, 2015
Comment