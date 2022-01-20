Henry Joseph Samiri

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

The Back Shack: Liam is working from home and Hope wants to check in on Brooke, so she leaves. Douglas comes in and tells Liam he saw grandma kissing Santa Claus on New Year's Eve.

Hope returns and apparently Douglas has been reciting this line for awhile, so they walk him through each step. Douglas admits he went up to the house against Liam's permission and saw Brooke kissing Santa through the living room window.

Brooke's: Brooke is still ruminating over her embarrassment and hopes Taylor's concern was genuine. Ridge tries to comfort her and says he's not disappointed in her. Both Hope and Ridge tell Brooke she slipped and took all the right steps. Ridge adds he's proud of her. Cue a flashback to Brooke's New Year's Eve kiss with Deacon.

Taylor's office: Sheila senses a shift in their conversation and Taylor wonders why she's concerned about Brooke. Sheila claims she's been out of the loop and is trying to fit back in. Taylor hopes she's not lying and Sheila claims she's changed. Sheila explains she's not obsessed, but just wants to be with her family. She appreciates Taylor trying to accept her, even through Brooke won't. Sheila gets irritated and tries to pull Taylor down with her when she trash-talks Brooke, but Taylor doesn't take the bait.

Paris' office: Carter wonders why Paris is sulking and deep in thought. She confesses it's about Zende's date. Carter says she's jealous even though she gave Zende the green light to date others. Paris assures Carter she made the right choice and says he likes having her in his life. Paris confesses that she can't stop thinking about their kiss, and neither can Carter.

Sheila's hotel room: We're back to square one! Sheila is in her room talking out her conversations with Deacon and Taylor. She just can't understand why neither one is giving up intel about Brooke. Cue a flashback to Sheila swapping out champagne labels.

The Good:

-Douglas has all the tea, but getting Hope and Liam to get the bigger picture is clearly trying him, and me.

The Bad:

-Flashbacks! We know what happened New Year's Eve and don't need to see it every day.

-Where's Deacon? Surely, Douglas would recognize Santa Claus!

What was your good and bad for today? We want to hear from YOU!

