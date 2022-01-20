Days of Our Lives' Bill and Susan Seaforth Hayes Share More Secrets to a Happy Marriage

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Days of Our Lives' Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) are opening up about their own love story. With their project Secrets of Soap Opera Lovers, the legendary actors are sharing their secrets to a lasting marriage. They spoke to the Mansfield News Journal about the project.

The impetus of the project was their grandson asking for tips to a happy marriage. The Hayeses wrote them down, which their grandson suggested they share with the public.

Those tips include dancing and singing together and supporting your significant other's dreams. Bill added:

That’s our number one secret. Give your lover a kiss first thing in the morning and the last thing at night.

The Hayeses share their insights on the Secrets of Soap Opera Lovers website in short videos, to which they add clips from their time on DAYS. And both Doug and Julie remain integral parts of life in Salem. Susan mused of filming:

The show is produced five days a week and they used to shoot day-for-day, but now they shoot eight episodes in five days. Bill and I have been working about four to seven times a month, which is plenty right now.

She added: