There are some interesting things on the horizon for Days of Our Lives' Martha Madison (Belle Black). Madison spoke with Soap Opera Digest, reflected on the history of the character, and gave a little insight on what's to come for John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena's (Deidre Hall) youngest child.

Madison, who has played the role since 2004, discussed how her alter ego has changed since she took over. She stated:

When I first came in, I don’t think Belle knew herself very well yet. Maybe that was me as the actress playing her. She was really torn between Philip and Shawn and didn’t really know what the right path was for her. She went through a few career choices, like any twentysomething. She was really searching for who she was going to be. When I came back to the show in 2015, she was getting a divorce, had just finished law school, and had really stepped into her power — her own personal power. Now she’s much more grounded and confident. She’s very intelligent and able to make big decisions quickly.

Is there anything Madison would change about Belle? There is, and her answer may surprise you. According to Madison:

To not sail away around the world for seven years. To stay in Salem where she belongs. That was a long boat ride.

While answering the most common question Madison receives, she gave a hint of what's ahead for Belle, saying: