CNN: Dr. Oz Has Done 12 Fox News Interviews Since Announcing Senate Run

Dr. Mehmet Oz

Dr. Mehmet Oz seems to be a regular fixture on Fox News since his thew his hat into the ring to run for the vacant U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania back in November. The GOP candidate has had 12 interviews with Fox according to CNN.com, who claim the former talk show host is only focusing on Fox viewers with his campaign.

Some have accused Oz of having double standards for the press when he himself was a media darling for years. CNN chief media corespondent Brian Stelter stated:

I find it so hypocritical when he's out there bashing the media on Fox, when he's been an elite member of the media for decades.

New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi, who profiled Oz late last month, claimed Oz and his wife Lisa sounded paranoid with the media after the couple accidentally kept Nuzzi on the line for almost five minutes when she tried to get in tough with the good doctor. Nuzzi feels Oz is only talking to the right-wing audience Fox News has in order to win the Senate seat. Nuzzi explained:

From the Oz campaign's point of view, there's really no upside to participating with the mainstream media, with people in the media who they perceive to be more Left leaning.

Will Oz's history in the media and his strategy work? According to Nuzzi: