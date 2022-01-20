Dr. Phil-Inspired Bull Canceled at CBS

Monty Brinton/CBS

Bull is adjourning. The Dr. Phil McGraw-inspired courtroom series is ending after six seasons on CBS. The show's star Michael Weatherly (ex-Cooper, Loving) made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday and cited wanting to peruse other ventures.

Weatherly tweeted:

Season Six is currently airing on CBS; the remaining 12 episodes will air, with the finale set for May, Deadline reports.

Created by Paul Attanasio and McGraw and inspired by the good doctor's earlier career, the show centers around employees at jury-consulting firm Trial Analysis Corporation, headed by Dr. Jason Bull (Weatherly), who is also a trial-science expert and psychologist. The show has been a rating goldmine for CBS but has seen many controversies surrounding it since it began in 2016, including former co-star Eliza Dushku accusing Weatherly of sexual harassment.

The New York Times revealed Dushku received a $9.5 million settlement from CBS after being fired from the show when it was revealed Dushku complained about sexually inappropriate comments made toward her when she starred in the second season. Weatherly made a public apology to the actress but denied her claims. Last season saw original cast member Freddy Rodriguez and showrunner Glenn Gordon departing after a workplace investigation.