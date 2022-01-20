Stephen A. Smith

General Hospital stan and frequent guest star Stephen A. Smith (Brick) opens up about his recent fight against the coronavirus. Smith made his return back to ESPN's First Take on Tuesday where he discussed his bout with the deadly virus. He was hospitalized New Year's Day. Smith revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-December and felt the harsh effects of infection right before he was hospitalized. According to Smith:

You’re assuming that you’ll have a fever, might have a cough, gonna have that massive headache — but you’ll get over it. In a lot of cases that was the case. In my case it was totally different.

Smith went on to describe his symptoms right before he wound up in the hospital and how he rang in 2022. Smith revealed:

I had 103 degree fever every night. Woke up with chills and a pool of sweat. Headaches were massive. Coughing profusely. And it got to a point where right before New Year’s Eve, I was in the hospital into New Year’s Day. That’s how I brought in the New Year.

Things were dire for Smith, but doctors advised him if he wasn't vaccinated he could have died. Smith, who is on the mend, remarked: