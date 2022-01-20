Skip to main content

IMDb TV Dedicates Streaming Channel to Returning Judy Justice

Judy Justice IMDb TV poster

IMDB TV is going all in on Judy Justice. The online channel is bringing the courtroom show back with all-new episodes on Jan. 24 and announced it is launching a 24/7 streaming channel dedicated to the show. Deadline is reporting the Amazon-owned venture will allow viewers to watch the show anytime, and they will get to see many of the well-known staples of former show Judge Judy.

Former Judge Judy staffers Randy Douthit and Amy Freisleben, who were with the show for 25 years, reunite with Judith "Judge Judy" Sheindlin with Douthit as executive producer and directing and Freisleben co-exec producing.

 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

