Let's Make a Deal Returns to CBS Primetime January 26

CBS

On Thursday, CBS announced all-new episodes of Let's Make a Deal Primetime, where contestants can win up to three-quarters of million dollars in cash and prizes. The prizes are the most in the 58-year history of the show.

Contestants can win anything from trips to Croatia, Greece, and Portugal, to a Mercedes-Benz SUV and a 2022 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder, worth over $347,000. One of the LMAD traders is guaranteed to win $50,000 in cash.

Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady will host the show, slated to air on Jan. 26 at 8 PM EST on CBS.