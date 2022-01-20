Lindsay Hartley Directs Sean Kanan in Lifetime's Killer Ambition

Steven Bergman Photography; Gilles Toucas/CBS

Soap stars, unite! Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, Passions; ex-Arianna, Days of Our Lives; ex-Cara, All My Children) is directing another familiar face, Sean Kanan, in the upcoming Lifetime film Killer Ambition. Kanan (Deacon, The Bold and the Beautiful; ex-A.J., General Hospital; ex-Jude, Sunset Beach) chatted with Soap Hub about the flick.

The film centers on a successful woman who joins a society for likeminded ladies, but when she comes under fire, she begins questioning those around her. Kanan said:

I play the lead character’s father, who is a person from her past and he resurfaces in her life.

Hartley has directed multiple Lifetime projects in the past few years. Kanan enthused:

Lindsay’s terrific. She’s an actress so it’s easy to talk to her as a director. She understands actors — how we think, how we work. She’s done more than a couple of these films. It was a really good experience.

Though Kanan told the site he hasn't seen the complete version of Killer Ambition yet, he anticipated it being a lot of fun. The star shared:

It’s going to be fun entertainment. It’s a good story and there are some really good twists and turns. The movie’s a guilty pleasure. I really think that people will enjoy it.

Killer Ambition premieres tomorrow, Jan. 21, at 8 PM EST on Lifetime.