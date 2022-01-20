Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives' Linsey Godfrey on Xarah Reunion: "So Happy to Get to Work With My Partner in Crime Again"

Paul Telfer, Linsey Godrey

It's just like old times again for Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) over at Days of Our Lives. Godfrey revealed to fans how happy she was to be back in the saddle as Sarah and reunite with her co-star Paul Telfer (Xander).

On Tuesday, Telfer teased a gif on Twitter of the machinations Xander, along with Godfrey's Sarah and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) get into via a dream sequence. He tweeted how happy he was Godfrey was back on DAYS

Telfer remarked:

Godfrey returned the sentiment and tweeted:

Cute.

