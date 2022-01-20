Loni Love to Compete on The Real Dirty Dancing Hosted by Stephen "tWitch" Boss

Steven Bergman Photography

Celebrities are set to live out their Dirty Dancing fantasies. Fox has just announced The Real Dirty Dancing. This new dancing competition series has stars reliving the classic '80s dance/romantic drama's memorable moments to become the next Johnny (Patrick Swayze) and Baby (Jennifer Grey).

Hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss, The Ellen DeGeneres Show's DJ, the series follows Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and The Real's Loni Love as they become fully engrossed in the Dirty Dancing experience.

The competition will occur at Mountain Lake Lodge in Virginia, site of the fictional Kellerman's Lodge. They will learn Swayze and Grey's dance routines made famous, including the iconic lake lift. Special guest judges will decide which couple will be "put in a corner" and the winner.

The Real Dirty Dancing airs Feb. 1 at 9 PM EST on Fox.