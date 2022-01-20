Skip to main content

NBC Cancels Ellen's Game of Games

NBC has given Ellen DeGeneres' primetime game show, Ellen's Game of Games the boot. The fourth season will be the show's last, which concluded May 2021, Deadline is reporting.

The show was a huge performer for NBC, but took a huge hit in losing a chunk of its audiences last year. The game show centered on DeGeneres leading contestants through one of many mini games similar to the games she plays on her talk show. Each of the episode's winners would advance to the final round in order to get a crack at winning $100,000.

DeGeneres' talk show DJ, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, joined her on the series as the announcer and hype man.

