Skip to main content

The Bay's Karrueche Tran Books Bel-Air

Karrueche Tran

Last summer, Karrueche Tran took home a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program for her role as Vivian Johnson-Garrett on The Bay. Now, Deadline is reporting that the Claws star has signed on to recur on Bel-Air.

RELATED: WATCH: Peacock Unveils Full Trailer For Bel-Air (VIDEO)

Tran will play Ivy, a social media influencer offers to assist Hilary (Coco Jones) with her own influencer business. A dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bel-Air premieres on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 13).

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Karrueche Train
Pop Confidential

The Bay's Karrueche Tran Gets Lifestyle Show on Facebook Watch

Mar 26, 2020
Comment
Karrueche Tran
Pop Confidential

The Bay's Karrueche Tran Joins BET's Games People Play

Sep 10, 2020
Comment
Bel Air Jabari Banks
Pop Confidential

WATCH: Peacock Unveils Full Trailer For Bel-Air (VIDEO)

Jan 10, 2022
Comment
Bel Air Jabari Banks
Pop Confidential

Peacock's Soapy Reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to Debut Super Bowl Sunday

Dec 17, 2021
Comment