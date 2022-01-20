The Bay's Karrueche Tran Books Bel-Air

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Last summer, Karrueche Tran took home a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program for her role as Vivian Johnson-Garrett on The Bay. Now, Deadline is reporting that the Claws star has signed on to recur on Bel-Air.

Tran will play Ivy, a social media influencer offers to assist Hilary (Coco Jones) with her own influencer business. A dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bel-Air premieres on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 13).