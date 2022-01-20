The View Co-Hosts Adjust to Studio Return Amid Omicron Surge

ABC/Robert Ascroft

The ladies of The View are back in the studio! The entire panel of permanent co-hosts made its way into ABC's studios on Tuesday for the first time since the new year started. While the ladies were thrilled to be back in the studio, they still felt a bit uneasy filming in person due to the omicron variant’s surge.

After moderator Whoopi Goldberg went around the table to ask the ladies how they felt being back, co-host Joy Behar discussed how she was okay and was excited but did admit being a bit reluctant on the in-person filming. Behar stated:

I feel a little uncomfortable being in the world right now with all of the craziness that’s going on.

Behar also explained how the remote shoots the show underwent worked.

Although Behar is wary with filming in person, she also revealed that she wasn’t a fan of using Zoom to shoot the show, something co-host Sara Haines agreed with. Haines remarked:

It’s much more natural conversation with actual people than with a lens. You try to respond, and there’s nothing natural about looking into a camera to talk.

Colleague Sunny Hostin weighed in about being back and filming together in person. Hostin broke down how the remote filming made things a bit difficult, trying to get your point across while being mindful and respectful of co-workers. Hostin explained:

There’s such a long delay, though. You talk, and then you’re talking over people. And you feel terrible because you’re talking over people, and I’m sure the viewers feel we’re intentionally trying to cut each other off. It doesn’t work like that.

Watch the ladies below.