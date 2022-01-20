The Young and The Restless Star Cait Fairbanks on Teriah: "This Couple is So Important"

Cait Fairbanks, Camryn Grimes CBS

The future looks bright for lovebirds Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) on The Young and the Restless. As Tessa and Mariah celebrate their engagement with the rest of Genoa City, Fairbanks spoke with Soaps.com about the significance of "Teriah" as a couple.

Fairbanks stated:

This couple is so important. There are people in the audience who have maybe never seen themselves and their lives depicted in this way. Honestly, I feel very honored to be a part of something like that. To make anyone feel seen is a really spectacular thing that you don’t often get to do as an actor.

Of Tessa and Mariah's ups and downs, she reflected:

To me, true representation is allowing this couple to go through good times and bad. To let them experience absolutely everything that any other couple on the show would.

Fairbanks hopes the show will explore more of the characters' lives outside their relationship. She suggested: