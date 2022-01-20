TV Insider Previews Luke Spencer's General Hospital Memorial

ABC/Christopher Willard

Recently, the citizens of Port Charles were shocked to hear about Luke Spencer's (Tony Geary) death. On tomorrow's episode of General Hospital, Luke's loved ones will remember the ex-con artist, and TV Insider has a sneak peek at the way that will go down.

ABC teased:

Luke’s loved ones gather — along with some surprise guests — to memorialize him at the Haunted Star, where things don’t go entirely as planned. As the town says goodbye to Luke, an exciting new mystery unfolds. Meanwhile, life continues to unravel for the rest of Port Charles as a beloved couple comes to a fork in the road of their relationship.

A preview pic of the episode shows the faces fans can expect to see at Luke's memorial: Felicia (Kristina Wagner), Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), Curtis (Donnell Turner), Robert (Tristan Rogers), Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), Carly (Laura Wright), Sonny (Maurice Benard), Michael (Chad Duell), Nikolas (Marcus Coloma), Ava (Maura West), Spencer (Nicholas Chavez), Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman), Laura (Genie Francis), Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), and Tracy (Jane Elliot).