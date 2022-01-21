Alan Locher to Interview Iconic General Hospital Executive Producer Wendy Riche

Alan Locher/The Locher Room

Legendary General Hospital executive producer Wendy Riche will be stepping into The Locher Room. On Jan. 28, the Emmy-winning producer will chat with Alan Locher about her venerable career in daytime and working on creating iconic soap moments.

Riche helmed GH from 1992 to 2001, garnering five Daytime Emmys Awards for Outstanding Drama Series. She also created the GH spinoff Port Charles in 1997, meaning she was responsible for 90 minutes of ABC Daytime scripted programming daily.

Riche went on to more success as EP of MTV's Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. Recently, she has served as executive producer and co-writer of The Bay, alongside Gregori J. Martin and Kristos Andrews; with Martin, she produced, co-created, and co-wrote yA, an upcoming spinoff of The Bay. Riche also runs Riche Productions, developing films and TV series, with husband Alan and son Peter.

The interview airs next Friday at 3 PM EST; watch here.