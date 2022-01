Photo credit: IMDb

Days of Our Lives has cast All My Children star William Christian in the role of T.R. Coates. Soap Opera Digest is reporting T.R. is Paulina's (Jackée Harry) ex and producing Johnny's (Carson Boatman) film about his big mama Marlena (Deidre Hall). Christian is best known for his role on AMC as Derek Frye, which he held from 1990-2007.

Does Abe (James Reynolds) have anything to worry about?