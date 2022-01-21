Dr. Oz Defends Joe Rogan as 270 Medical Professionals Come Out Against Podcaster Alleging COVID-19 Misinformation

Sony Pictures Television/YouTube

Dr. Mehmet Oz is coming out in defense of controversial podcaster Joe Rogan. Oz, who is running as a Republican for the vacant Pennsylvania seat in the U.S. Senate, stated in a video posted to Twitter:

I’m angered by the hundreds of physicians trying to censor Joe Rogan and prevent America from seeing his podcast interviews with other doctors. Now listen, I never thought I would se the worst of Washington in the medical community, but here we are.

In the clip he shared, Oz also claimed that, like him, Rogan is a threat to the "progressive Left." Both of them, he said, "believe in open debate," a principle Oz alleged was contrary to what "big government" wanted.

Recently, hundreds of medical professionals penned an open letter to Spotify, expressing concern over a Dec. 31 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. In that episode, Rogan interviewed Dr. Robert Malone, who was suspended from Twitter for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines.

In the letter, the writers also said the podcast had a history of spreading "baseless conspiracy theories" and "anti-vaccination sentiment." They called for Spotify to "mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform."

