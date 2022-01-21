Ex-Days of Our Lives Star Krista Allen on Fate of Billie's Baby: "She Wasn't Buried in The Bayou?"

The Bold and the Beautiful's newest cast member, Krista Allen (Taylor Hayes), takes a trip down memory lane with Soap Opera Digest. Allen looks back at her daytime career and discusses her time on Days of Our Lives as Billie Reed from 1996-1999 with the magazine. Allen recalled to the magazine about working opposite Peter Reckell (ex-Bo Brady) and Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope Brady). Allen stated:

I remember I really was pushed, for myself, was pushed to step up and do a good job. There was no training period. You’re just in it and you’re working with these incredible actors that have been doing this for such a long time. I would say definitely it was intimidating for me but I did that “Fake it till you make it,” thing. I remember Peter Reckell, I think it might have been my first week on the show, I remember him telling me, “You need to speak up [laughs].” That’s really just confidence. That was something that fundamentally I lacked in me as Krista, so that was something for DAYS that absolutely helped to build that, working with professionals like Peter and Kristian. It was fantastic. I admired and respected them, and they inspired me to be better.

While talking to the magazine about her tenure, Allen learned about baby Georgia surviving and is now Chelsea Brady!

Digest: One of the signature storylines that I really remember from your time as Billie was all the emotional material surrounding the death of baby Georgia. Allen: Yeah…. Digest: I don’t know if you know, but she’s actually alive and her name is Chelsea. Allen: Oh, really? She wasn’t buried in the bayou? Digest: She survived! Allen: Georgia is Chelsea? Oh, my goodness, that’s fantastic!

Indeed.