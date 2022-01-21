Skip to main content

Matt Cedeno Heads For Promised Land

Matt Cedeno

Former Days of Our Lives star Matt Cedeno (ex-Brandon Walker) has signed on to appear in ABC's upcoming winery sudser Promised Land. Set in California's Sonoma Valley, the series centers on a generational Latinx family, the Sandovals, who are fighting for wealth and power, TV Insider reports.

Cedeño will play labor attorney Tomas Gutierrez, who represents the fruit workers squaring off against the Sandovals’ Heritage House vineyard. Watch for things to get a bit heated between Tomas and Veronica Sandoval, (Christina Ochoa), the new CEO of the family business.

Promised Land hits ABC Jan. 24 at 10:01 PM EST.

