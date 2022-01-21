The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chloe is Fed up With Chelsea and Sally's Foolishness

Sally: The scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) gets cornered.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) returns to Genoa City with all hell breaking loose.

Chloe/Chelsea: The fashionista (Elizabeth Hendrickson) hits her breaking point with the pettiness BFF Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Sally are inflicting on each other after Chels once again whines about the redhead. Chloe tells Chelsea the lengths she's gone through to make her friend happy and is tired of the foolishness.

Chloe lets Chelsea know Newman Fashion will crash and burn if she and Sally don't stop their silly games and she's done being the peacemaker. Chloe informs Chelsea she needs to end her beef with Sally, or their business is done. Watch for a change at Newman Fashion that causes Chelsea and Sally to see if they can put their rivalry at bay and work together.

Billy: The Abbott black sheep (Jason Thompson) smooths things over with sister Traci (Beth Maitland).

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) opens up to Jack. Watch for Phyllis to get an offer hard to pass up

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) reaches out to Michael (Christian LeBlanc) for a top-secret issue. Look for Victor to keep Adam (Mark Grossman) guessing and arrange for a huge deal.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) issues a stiff warning.

Victoria: The Newman CEO (Amelia Heinle) flips the script.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) has some sound advice for his son Noah (Rory Gibson).

Sharon: The therapist (Sharon Case) sees a new side of hubby Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) has a new battle on his hands.

Chance: The Chancellor heir (Conner Floyd) has a hard time being back in Genoa City.