Tracey Bregman Remembers Lauren Becoming "Original Mean Girl" on The Young and The Restless

Tracey Bregman/CBS

Yesterday, Tracey Bregman celebrated 39 years of playing The Young and the Restless' Lauren Fenmore Baldwin. The fan favorite looked back on her decades in the role and told Soaps.com how Lauren went from a good girl to a vixen.

Lauren was originally intended to be quite different from the character viewers fell in love with. Bregman recalled:

I was originally brought on to be the best friend of Beth Maitland’s Traci. I had all these pages of dialogue with her. There was a big monologue about losing my virginity, and the original thought was that I would be playing a good girl.

Of course, Traci and Lauren ended up being arch-enemies for years. How did that happen? Bregman added:

A few months later, I was doing a scene with Beth. We were at the coffeehouse, and as I was exiting, I turned back to look at Beth. Bill Bell later told me that in that moment, Lauren Fenmore, the original mean girl, was born.

The star also compared Lauren's marriages to Paul (Doug Davidson) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc), noting: