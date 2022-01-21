ABC/Christopher Willard

On today's General Hospital, friends and family of Luke Spencer (Tony Geary) will mourn his recent death. But is a Port Charles legend ever really gone? Several GH stars, including Geary's longtime leading lady Genie Francis (Laura), shared their thoughts with ABC7's George Pennacchio.

Francis told Pennacchio:

I just have a hard time believing, in my heart, that the great Luke Spencer died in an accident. George, no one stays dead on a soap. I don't know how many times I've been dead. Really!

Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie) chimed in:

I did have a line at one point, 'Oh, we have to find out what's going on.' Whether or not they'll write that? See, sometimes you get these little red herrings so, as you know, George, you know, you never really know.

Finola Hughes (Anna) added:

I really want there to be some kind of mystery as to how this happened, what happened to Luke, and if we can go and investigate that, that would be perfect.

The clip also teased an interruption mid-memorial from Victor (Charles Shaughnessy). But what is the nefarious Cassadine up to? Tune in to find out, and get a sneak peek of the drama below.