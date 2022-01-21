WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Unveiled as Star Trek: Picard Guest Star in New Trailer (VIDEO)

Steven Bergman Photography

Two years ago, Sir Patrick Stewart appeared on The View and invited Whoopi Goldberg to appear on the second season of Star Trek: Picard. Now, the trailer for the Paramount+ show's Season 2 has arrived, and guess who's in it? Whoopi!

RELATED: WATCH: Patrick Stewart Extends a Surprise Invitation to Whoopi on The View

Goldberg will reprise her role of Guinan in the streaming series in multiple episodes. She originally portrayed the character on Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1988 to 1993.

Take a look at the trailer below, and catch Star Trek: Picard's second season, premiering on Paramount+ on March 3.