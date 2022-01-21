Skip to main content

WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Unveiled as Star Trek: Picard Guest Star in New Trailer (VIDEO)

Whoopi

Two years ago, Sir Patrick Stewart appeared on The View and invited Whoopi Goldberg to appear on the second season of Star Trek: Picard. Now, the trailer for the Paramount+ show's Season 2 has arrived, and guess who's in it? Whoopi!

Whoopi Stewart

Recommended Articles

RELATED: WATCH: Patrick Stewart Extends a Surprise Invitation to Whoopi on The View

Goldberg will reprise her role of Guinan in the streaming series in multiple episodes. She originally portrayed the character on Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1988 to 1993.

Take a look at the trailer below, and catch Star Trek: Picard's second season, premiering on Paramount+ on March 3.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Whoopi
Talk Shows

Whoopi Goldberg Talks Iconic Oscar Win and Staying on The View

Apr 21, 2021
Comment
the view-whoopi-patrick stewart
Talk Shows

WATCH: Patrick Stewart Extends a Surprise Invitation to Whoopi on The View

Jan 22, 2020
Comment
Whoopi
Talk Shows

WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Dubs Jared Kushner's Remarks "a Fart in a Dust Storm"

Oct 27, 2020
Comment
Joy Whoopi
Talk Shows

WATCH: The View's Joy Behar Shares Whoopi Goldberg Tested Positive For COVID (VIDEO)

Jan 3, 2022
Comment