Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Douglas’ Loose Lips Threaten to Sink Brooke’s Marriage

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of January 24-28, 2022
Henry Joseph Samiri

Henry Joseph Samiri

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) admits her New Year’s Eve lip-lock to Hope (Annika Noelle).

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) a story about New Year’s Eve.

Grace (Cassandra Creech) goes IN on Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) about Paris (Diamond White).

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Steffy Side-Eyes Brooke's Sketchy Behavior

Hope frets over her role in her parents hookup.

Recommended Articles

Brooke gets very concerned about Douglas spending more time with Thomas.

Douglas does his best to make Thomas feel better.

Ridge and Deacon (Sean Kanan) go toe to toe over Brooke.

Grace has questions for Paris.

Deacon becomes suspicious of Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers! 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb_spoilers_1_7_2022
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Steffy Hatches a Plan to Reunite Taylor and Ridge

Jan 7, 2022
Comment
bb_spoilers_1_14_2022
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Steffy Side-Eyes Brooke's Sketchy Behavior

Jan 14, 2022
Comment
Krista Allen
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Taylor Hayes Returns to Los Angeles

Nov 26, 2021
Comment
bb spoilers 9_17_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Ridge Hires Justin to Tail Quinn’s Tail

Sep 17, 2021
Comment