The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of January 24-28, 2022

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) admits her New Year’s Eve lip-lock to Hope (Annika Noelle).

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) a story about New Year’s Eve.

Grace (Cassandra Creech) goes IN on Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) about Paris (Diamond White).

Hope frets over her role in her parents hookup.

Brooke gets very concerned about Douglas spending more time with Thomas.

Douglas does his best to make Thomas feel better.

Ridge and Deacon (Sean Kanan) go toe to toe over Brooke.

Grace has questions for Paris.

Deacon becomes suspicious of Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

