Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of January 24-28, 2022

Paul Telfer, Billy Flynn

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Lani (Sal Stowers) has zero interest in meeting her abusive father, but guess what girl...daddy (William Christian) has come to Salem!

Chad (Billy Flynn) seems distressed that someone is running around Salem in a mask, which sends Abigail on an investigative tear.

Abigail (Marci Miller) finds the Sarah mask, but who's responsible for ditching it? Xander (Paul Telfer) has a clue!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!