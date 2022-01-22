Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Johnny’s Producer Is Lani’s Dastardly Daddy

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of January 24-28, 2022
Carson Boatman

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) arrests Rafe (Galen Gering).

Abigail (Marci Miller) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) have a confrontation.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) tells Roman (Josh Taylor) about his new plan.

The Devil moves forward with his plans for Salem.

Tripp makes Paulina (Jackée Harry) ill at ease.

Rafe thinks Ava (Tamara Braun) is behind his arrest.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) is caught off guard by Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) news.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) tries to make amends to Paulina.

Craig (Kevin Spirtas) STUNS Nancy (Patrika Darbo).

Abigail finds herself in peril.

Belle (Martha Madison) perplexes EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Lani’s (Sal Stowers) devious daddy, TR (William Christian) arrives in Salem…and has an interesting connection to Johnny (Carson Boatman).

Chanel and Abe (James Reynolds) bond.

Xander (Paul Telfer) tries desperately to move forward with Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) plans something special for Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Belle and EJ become a bit more familiar with one another.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

