General Hospital Spoilers for the week of January 24-28, 2022

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Bobbie (Jackie Zeman) and Laura (Genie Francis) wonder who killed Luke.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) begs Carly (Laura Wright) to come home.

Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) returns to Port Charles.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) pays Peter (Wes Ramsey) a visit.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) rethinks his actions.

Carly is having none of Sonny’s foolishness.

Esme (Avery Pohl) plays with her prey.

Britt quizzes Austin (Roger Howarth) about Leo (Easton Rocket Sweda).

Sam (Kelly Monaco) has a sit down with Kristina.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) is worried about his daddy.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) scrambles to explain.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) stumbles upon useful information.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) starts to get comfortable with Leo’s diagnosis.

Tracy (Jane Elliot) is stunned.

Port Charles’ younger set makes their way to Sonny’s cabin.

A storm begins to brew at Charlie’s.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) contemplates new opportunities.

Britt and Austin continue to hang out.

