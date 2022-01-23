Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Brooke's Marriage May Explode With Child-Like Precision

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of January 24-28, 2022
Katherine Kelly Lang

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) confided in Hope (Annika Noelle), but now she's letting Liam (Scott Clifton) in on her latest poorly-kept secret. Grandma kissed Santa Deacon (Sean Kanan) on New Year's Eve. Liam's concerned what could happen if Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) finds out.

Ridge tries to be supportive of his wife, but then he questions the child with all the answers, Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), who could light the match that blows up the powder keg.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!

