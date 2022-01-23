The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of January 24-28, 2022

Courtney Hope

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) claims she's ready to move on from Adam (Mark Grossman), but there seems to be a sticking point...Sally (Courtney Hope). Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is trying really hard to keep the reckless threesome apart so she can focus on business, but her plans are falling apart.

Sally denies there's anything happening with Adam, but Chelsea warns her she wrote the book and is onto her games. Adam gets his two cents in when he tells Sally she may lose out if she goes head to head with Chelsea. Sally however, won't be underestimated.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!