Jeopardy Productions Inc./Sony

What is the key to reigning Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider's success? The contestant spoke with Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos on Monday to discuss the hot streak she's currently on and gave her thoughts on why she's doing so well.

Schneider stated:

I’m not really sure about a lot of it; I never really expected to do this well. But I think the main secret is just being curious and spending my life learning a lot of stuff.

That's understandable. Stephanopoulos revealed to the audience and reminded Schneider she was voted "Most Likely to be on Jeopardy!" while in high school. Schneider explained:

I was good in school. I got good grades. I won the spelling bee. So I did expect to be on Jeopardy and do all right; I just never expected to do quite this well.

Schneider last week beat out former Jeopardy champ James Holzhauer‘s 32-game winning streak but is a little ways off from getting near the show's temp host and all-time winner Ken Jennings' 74-game run. Has he offer any pearls of wisdom?

Watch Schneider's interview with GMA below.