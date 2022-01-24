Mark Schafer/CBS

Julian McMahon is departing his hit CBS series FBI: Most Wanted. Deadline is reporting that the Another World alum (ex-Ian) is out at the crime drama after nearly three seasons as Agent Jess LaCroix. McMahon will film his last episode next week, and it will air March 8.

McMahon stated:

Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix. These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.

He added:

I would like to express the gratitude and admiration I have had working with [executive producers] Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski. I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list. I wish the show, and its cast & crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man.

Wolf told Deadline:

We are saddened to see Julian leave. His portrayal of agent Jess LaCroix has been a key factor in the success of FBI: Most Wanted. We will miss him and we wish him the best in his next chapter.

It is unclear how Jess will be written off, but Deadline says that the show is likely to introduce a new character to fill the space left by LaCroix.