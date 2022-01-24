Skip to main content

CNN Reports Gayle King to Stay Put at CBS

Photo Credit: CBS

Photo Credit: CBS

Gayle King is sticking with the Tiffany Network. CNN's Brian Stelter is reporting King, who recently celebrated her tenth anniversary with CBS, is staying with the Eye Network. Online reports claimed King's contract, which is set to expire, was in a bidding war with other networks to leave CBS but as of Thursday, she has agreed to stay put. 

King and CBS have yet to respond regarding her status at the network and her contract renewal has yet to be confirmed, as King is very private with her negotiations.

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Gayle King
Talk Shows

Is CBS News About to Lose Gayle King?

Mar 2, 2019
Comment
Gayle King
Talk Shows

Gayle King Close to Contract Extension With CBS This Morning

Mar 25, 2019
Comment
Oprah_Winfrey14985
Talk Shows

Oprah to Visit With Gayle King on CBS This Morning

Mar 17, 2015
Comment
Gayle King CBS This Morning 3
Talk Shows

CBS This Morning Moving to ViacomCBS' Times Square Studio

May 21, 2021
Comment