CNN Reports Gayle King to Stay Put at CBS

Photo Credit: CBS

Gayle King is sticking with the Tiffany Network. CNN's Brian Stelter is reporting King, who recently celebrated her tenth anniversary with CBS, is staying with the Eye Network. Online reports claimed King's contract, which is set to expire, was in a bidding war with other networks to leave CBS but as of Thursday, she has agreed to stay put.

King and CBS have yet to respond regarding her status at the network and her contract renewal has yet to be confirmed, as King is very private with her negotiations.