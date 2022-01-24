Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1030: Battling Boredom vs. Pouring One Out

DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Hope confronts Brooke about Deacon on The Bold and the Beautiful. Who should Paris be with, Zende or Carter?

Days of Our Lives casts William Christian as T.R. Coates. The Devil is possessing Johnny, but what is his endgame? Abigail is tough and salty, figuring out the truth. Is there too much going on, on DAYS?

Port Charles pours one out for Luke Spencer on General Hospital. Why did Jennifer Smith come to town? Felicia and Anna meddling in Maxie's business while Tracy has figured out BLQ's secret has added another dimension to the "missing baby" storyline. Sonny is off his medication, but no one seems to notice.

Robert Newman takes over the role of Ashland on The Young and the Restless. What is Ashland's motive as Victoria's business partner? Could the culmination of the Dominic custody battle have been anymore anti-climatic?

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

On Geek Confidential episode 106 Luke Kerr, Melodie Aikels, Mo Walker and Dan Pearce dive into the Best and Worst of TV in 2021!

All this and more on the latest Geek Confidential podcast!

