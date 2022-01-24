Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: Port Charles Must Be Careful of Their Secrets

Maurice Benard, Donnell Turner, and Cameron Mathison

This week on General Hospital, some of the townsfolk of Port Charles must be careful of their secrets because they just might come tumbling out. At Charlie's, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) runs into Victor (Charles Shaughnessy), who becomes intrigued by her sonogram of Louise.

Over on the Haunted Star, Laura (Genie Francis), with Spencer (Nicholas Chavez), by her side encounters Jennifer Smith after Luke's (Tony Geary) memorial service.

At GH, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) appears to warn Cousin Nina (Cynthia Watros) to be careful over the phone, while at the Savoy, Sonny bellows (Maurice Benard) nobody tells him what to do, with Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) looking on concerned.

On the deck of the Haunted Star, Sonny lets Carly (Laura Wright) know nothing has changed for him, unless it has for her. 

See what's going to take place on GH below!

 

