General Hospital's Nicholas Chavez Previews Teens' Trip: "There is More Trouble Than There is Fun"

Nicholas Chavez

Over on General Hospital, troubled teen Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) is headed to a cabin with his girlfriend and pals to have some fun. Chavez teased what viewers can expect from the trip to the Soap Opera Digest podcast Dishing with Digest.

Chavez previewed:

Yeah, the cabin is going to be a really, really exciting time. Spencer sort of sees this trip as one last hurrah before he goes off to Spring Ridge, and so I think he's trying to get as much fun in as possible. 

But things won't be all peachy keen. He added:

He’s trying to get his mind off of what’s around the corner for him, but it turns out that there is more trouble than there is fun, unfortunately, for Spencer.

The actor noted:

But it’s going to be a really, really, really fun few episodes. So people need to tune in so that they can stay up to date with the latest and greatest of what’s happening on General Hospital as always; come on.

Listen to Chavez's full interview below.

