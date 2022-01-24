The View's Ana Navarro on RFK Jr.'s Anti-Vaccine Nazi Comments: "Every Family Has an Idiot"

ABC/Lou Rocco

The ladies of the The View left no stone unturned when discussing a speech by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. At a recent Washington D.C. rally, Kennedy compared living with COVID safety measures to living in Nazi Germany, saying:

Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland; you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did visited in 1962 East Germany with my father and met people who had climbed the wall and escaped, so it was possible. Many died doing it, but it was possible.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg noted Kennedy wasn't the only person making such comparisons, adding:

But how can anyone be this misinformed? Not just about the vaccines and the mandate, but about history? How is it possible? And in fact, maybe it's possible because there have always been so many deniers.

Ana Navarro added:

Well, listen, the only reason we’re talking about him is because he is the son of a great man who means so much to American history. But you know what, every family has an idiot. And obviously, the Kennedys are not immune to that.

Joy Behar went on to remind the audience about Kennedy's long history of spurious medical claims, including allegations that vaccines caused autism.

Watch the discussion below.