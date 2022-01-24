WATCH: B&B's Katherine Kelly Lang on Brooke vs. Sheila: "We're Going to Have Some Good Scenes" (VIDEO)

Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) sat down with supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk to chat all things B&B on Bold Live. During the conversation, Lang talked about her character's complicated love life and what might happen if Brooke uncovers Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) misdeeds.

In terms of upcoming scenes she's getting ready to film, Lang said there will be "lots of tears, lots of crying, lots of emotion." And Brooke's longtime rival Taylor (Krista Allen) is back, making things more complicated emotionally for Brooke. Lang said of Allen:

Yes, and she's doing a great job. I mean, she fit right into that character, you know? I felt like there was so much history with her in those first scenes that I've done with her.

Could there be a major confrontation between Brooke and Sheila once the chemist-turned-executive discovers the truth about Sheila swapping Brooke's non-alcoholic champagne for real booze? KKL teased:

We’re going to have some good scenes, we are.

What will happen when La Logan finds out the truth? Lang mused:

And then she finds out what Sheila has done. I can’t wait to see how that all unfolds. I don’t have any idea; I mean, we haven’t seen any way it’s going to go.

Watch the full interview below.