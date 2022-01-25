Katherine Kelly Lang

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Forrester Creations: Ridge and Taylor remember the good old days as Steffy and Thomas gleefully peek through the door. After Ridge leaves, Steffy and Thomas just keep hammering home that Brooke is problematic for Ridge, but Taylor reminds them their father is married to her.

Casa di Brooke: Brooke confesses to Hope that her night with Deacon is eating her up inside. She knows her marriage is doomed. Hope tells Brooke it's not the end of the world because it's only one kiss. Brooke implores Hope to stay quiet and that includes Liam.

Suddenly, Brooke realizes Douglas may be spreading his story all over LA to anyone who will listen. Her newest fear is someone will connect the dots back to Deacon. Ridge comes in during their discussion and wonders what's going on. Hope leaves the two alone. Brooke claims she and Hope are not fighting. She loves their life and doesn't want it to change. Brooke and Ridge embrace.

Casa di Carter: Don't come a-knockin'...Carter's flat is about to start rockin'. Carter tries to put Paris off, but it doesn't work. His shirt flies off and Carter stops them from moving further. Carter claims he doesn't want to betray anyone else after what he did to Eric. Despite all these concerns, they start kissing again.

The Back Shack: Hope returns and Liam says Douglas isn't changing his story. Liam asks what happened with Brooke. Hope tells Liam who Douglas really saw kissing.

The Good:

-Brooke confiding in Hope, who can dish out the tough love when she needs to.

-Shirtless Carter.

The Bad:

-Wednesday and Pugsley spying on their parents' private moment whilst they remembered their past relationship.

-At Forrester, Wednesday and Pugsley recite the exact same words they recently did when Taylor came back. (Brooke-Deacon bad...make Ridge sad.)

What was your good and bad for today? We want to hear from YOU!

