Henry Joseph Samiri

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Today’s clip focuses on Brooke freaking out to Hope and Liam that Douglas’ loose, flapping lips are going to give away her big New Year’s Eve secret.

Side Note: How many of you are Team Douglas’ loose, flapping lips?

At Forrester, Douglas’ loose, flapping lips are in fact, giving away Brooke’s big New Year’s Eve secret. He has told Grandpa Ridge, Aunt Steffy, and Uncle Thomas how he saw Grandma Brooke kissing Santa Claus. Ridge seems perplexed, whilst Steffy appears none too phased that Brooke was tongue deep in another man…even Santa.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Brooke Sees Storm Clouds on The Horizon

What are you all thinking of this storyline? Do you like Douglas being the foil for Brooke’s New Year’s Eve encounter with Deacon? What do you think about Steffy reverting to her hatred for Brooke and undying desire for her parents reunification? We want to hear from YOU!

Watch the video below and check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!