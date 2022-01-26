From the small screen to the streaming one! Former All My Children star Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) has boarded the cast of the hit Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, while The Bold and the Beautiful alum Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) will headline and helm an Apple TV+ series based on a Pedro Almodóvar classic. And General Hospital's Jeffrey Vincent Parise (ex-Carlos/Joe) will appear in Paramount+'s teen romance flick The In Between, out Feb. 11 and starring The Kissing Booth's Joey King, sister of Hunter King (ex-Summer, The Young and the Restless). Take a look at the trailer below.

All My Children

Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) has replaced Emilio Estevez as the new head hockey coach on Disney+'s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers; he will play NHL alum-turned-coach Gavin Cole, who helms the "intense" summer hockey institute featured in Season 2

As the World Turns

Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) stars in the new film When You Finish Saving the World, Jesse Eisenberg 's debut feature as a writer/director, which virtually premiered at the Sundance Film Festival

The Bold and the Beautiful

Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) is set to star in and EP an Apple TV+ series based on Pedro Almodóvar’s black comedy Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown

Days of Our Lives

T-Boz (ex-Sheila) will star in the romantic comedy Things Like This, with production starting this spring

General Hospital

Amber Tamblyn (ex-Emily) has compiled a new essay collection called Listening in the Dark, featuring feminist voices

One Life to Live

Corbin Bleu (ex-Jeffrey) will compete in the reality competition series The Real Dirty Dancing, hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss ; it premieres Feb. 1 on Fox at 9 PM EST

Passions

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (ex-Jessica) has signed on to star in the live-action Star Wars series Ahsoka for Disney+ and Lucasfilm; production will start this spring

The Young and the Restless