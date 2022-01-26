Steven Bergman Photography

A week ago, The Young and the Restless' Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) popped the question to Mariah (Camryn Grimes).

**SPOILER ALERT**

Now, Mariah will flip the script. Tomorrow on Y&R, Entertainment Weekly revealed, the redhead will ask the songstress to marry her, and EW had the first glimpse of the moment.

Grimes told EW:

We get information in our scripts literally as we go, so after the first proposal, it was a surprise to learn about the second. I thought nothing could have been more appropriate for these characters, who as a couple view themselves as equals. That concept was really exciting to me, and after being engaged personally, now it seems crazy that it doesn't more often!

Fairbanks added:

I had no clue there was a second proposal to be perfectly honest! Getting proposed to did make me more emotional because I didn't have to say anything and I could just absorb the speech Mariah gave! It was a special and beautiful moment.

The Teriah engagement marks the first same-sex engagement in Y&R's history, EW noted. Take a look at the magazine's sneak peek at the exciting moment here.