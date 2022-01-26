Walt Disney Television/Todd Wawrychuk

General Hospital's Sofia Mattsson (Sasha) had a real challenge last year: filming the death of her on-screen baby while welcoming her first child in real-life. What was it like to film tragic scenes while celebrating her son's birth off-screen? Mattsson dished to Soap Hub.

She said:

The writers and producers were very respectful and sensitive to the fact that I was pregnant in real life, and gave me plenty of advance notice about where the storyline was heading. I knew that the baby wouldn’t survive for months, pretty much from the moment Sasha became pregnant. I did not however know the details of how or why it would happen until a week or so in advance. I also prefer it that way, to keep all the feelings as fresh as possible. It was so heartbreaking to read each script around that time and hit me way harder than I could’ve imagined.

Of fans worrying about the timing of her reel (and real) lives, Mattsson said:

I’m very appreciative of all the concern. And honestly, it was a lot harder than I thought it would be. I’m always one to embrace challenges and was determined to not let the story impact my personal life. It’s important to separate work from real life. But at the end of the day, with a son at home very close in age to what Liam would’ve been, it hit me harder than I could prevent. Some days I would cry the whole car ride home until I got to come home and hug my son! But even then, my heart was still breaking for all the people who go through events like that in real life.

She discussed the storyline airing around the holidays, saying:

I completely understand that. Christmas is for many a time that should be relaxing and joyful. But at the same time, this storyline really reminded me of the importance of holding your loved ones close and not taking a day together for granted, which could be a good reminder during Christmas as it’s often a good opportunity to connect. Plus, I think it can be good to acknowledge the sad reality that the people who go through heartbreaks like this in real life can’t pick the time it happens, Christmas included.

