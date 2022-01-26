The Young and the Restless Recap for January 25, 2022

On today's The Young and the Restless recap: Victor is chatting with Adam telling him about a recent conversation he had with Victoria.

Side Note: Why doesn’t Adam know that Victor is setting him up and still playing him against his sister?

Victoria wants to buy Newman Media. Adam is beside himself with his sister’s nerve and greediness. Of course, she wants to procure the one company he is a part of...naughty, naughty, Victoria.

Side Note: Adam’s inability to read Victor would be annoying except it’s so refreshing his attention has strayed from Billy Boy.

Adam says she is going to regret overplaying her hand. He wishes Victor had told him sooner about Victoria’s latest play. Victor sits there and considers the weight of his next statement. He is seriously considering selling her the company.

